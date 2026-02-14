Toddler visiting Indian expat father in UAE dies in Sharjah car accident

Kerala family reunion ends in tragedy after death of sole child aged 22 months
Sharjah: A joyful family reunion ended in tragedy for an Indian expat in the UAE after his 22-month-old son, visiting with his wife, died following a car accident.
Sharjah Police and Alan’s father confirmed to Gulf News that the couple’s only child succumbed to his internal injuries after the accident.
Sharjah Police said the incident took place after 7pm on Wednesday when the child was outside their apartment with his mother.
According to the family, while the mother was disposing of garbage in a roadside bin, the toddler suddenly broke free and ran.
A neighbour driving in the area was unable stop in time, resulting in the child being struck by the vehicle.
Though the child was first rushed to a private hospital, he was referred to a government hospital. However, doctors could not save him as he succumbed to his injuries.
After completing legal procedures, the toddler was laid to rest at Al Qusais Cemetery in Dubai on Thursday.
The death of the toddler has devastated the parents and they have flown home after their son was laid to rest, a family friend told Gulf News.
Sharjah Police said the driver, whose car struck Alan, has been taken into custody for further investigation. The police urged parents and drivers to be more cautious to avoid similar accidents.