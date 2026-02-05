Unauthorized construction may damage utilities, posing safety risks & service disruptions
Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have reiterated that the installation of car parking shades outside private property boundaries is strictly prohibited, stressing that violators may face removal orders and financial penalties.
Engineer Khalifa bin Hada Al Suwaidi, director of technical services at Sharjah Municipality, said during his intervention on direct line programme which broadcast through Sharjah TV and Radio that residents frequently request shaded parking spaces for their vehicles, but any structure extending beyond the legally defined plot limits is considered a violation, regardless of its design or purpose.
He explained that the municipality readily grants permits for car parking shades within the boundaries of the owner’s land, if applications clearly outline the required space and number of vehicles. “As long as the shade is constructed within the plot boundaries, there is no issue in issuing the necessary permits,” he said.
However, shades built on public property or outside plot limits are subject to strict enforcement measures. The municipality conducts regular inspection campaigns across residential areas, during which inspectors issue official warnings to property owners. If the violations are not rectified, the illegal structures are removed, and fines may be imposed.
Al Suwaidi highlighted that these regulations are in place not only to maintain urban order but also to prevent damage to critical infrastructure. Unauthorized construction may interfere with underground utility networks, including water pipelines, electricity cables, and other essential services, potentially posing safety risks and disrupting public services.
He added that Sharjah City Municipality offers technical support to homeowners, including assistance in redesigning internal parking layouts, adjusting entrances, or improving vehicle access within private plots. “Our aim is to work with residents to find compliant solutions that meet their needs while protecting public assets,” he said.
Authorities urged residents to adhere to approved regulations, emphasizing that compliance helps safeguard community safety, preserve infrastructure, and maintain the orderly appearance of neighborhoods across the city.
