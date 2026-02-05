GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah bans car shades outside private property, warns of fines and removal

Unauthorized construction may damage utilities, posing safety risks & service disruptions

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Any structure extending beyond the legally defined plot limits is considered a violation, (For illustrative purposes only)
Any structure extending beyond the legally defined plot limits is considered a violation, (For illustrative purposes only)
Gulf News archives

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have reiterated that the installation of car parking shades outside private property boundaries is strictly prohibited, stressing that violators may face removal orders and financial penalties.

Engineer Khalifa bin Hada Al Suwaidi, director of technical services at Sharjah Municipality, said during his intervention on direct line programme   which broadcast through Sharjah TV and Radio that residents frequently request shaded parking spaces for their vehicles, but any structure extending beyond the legally defined plot limits is considered a violation, regardless of its design or purpose.

He explained that the municipality readily grants permits for car parking shades within the boundaries of the owner’s land, if applications clearly outline the required space and number of vehicles. “As long as the shade is constructed within the plot boundaries, there is no issue in issuing the necessary permits,” he said.

However, shades built on public property or outside plot limits are subject to strict enforcement measures. The municipality conducts regular inspection campaigns across residential areas, during which inspectors issue official warnings to property owners. If the violations are not rectified, the illegal structures are removed, and fines may be imposed.

Al Suwaidi highlighted that these regulations are in place not only to maintain urban order but also to prevent damage to critical infrastructure. Unauthorized construction may interfere with underground utility networks, including water pipelines, electricity cables, and other essential services, potentially posing safety risks and disrupting public services.

He added that Sharjah City Municipality offers technical support to homeowners, including assistance in redesigning internal parking layouts, adjusting entrances, or improving vehicle access within private plots. “Our aim is to work with residents to find compliant solutions that meet their needs while protecting public assets,” he said.

Authorities urged residents to adhere to approved regulations, emphasizing that compliance helps safeguard community safety, preserve infrastructure, and maintain the orderly appearance of neighborhoods across the city.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Some roads are alive with the sound of traffic this morning

Morning traffic alert: E11, DIFC see traffic slowdown

1m read
Guests interact with exhibitors at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, in this file photo.

Creativity is the new measure of economic progress

2m read
Block an ambulance? Sharjah Police issue fresh warning

Block an ambulance? Sharjah Police issue fresh warning

1m read
Rush hour sees traffic slowdown in Dubai and Sharjah

Rush hour sees traffic slowdown in Dubai and Sharjah

1m read