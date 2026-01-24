Fines and legal action for unauthorised entry into Sharjah’s Mleiha National Park

Authorities warn visitors against entering without permits as penalties are enforced
Sharjah: Sharjah authorities have warned that hefty fines and strict legal action will be imposed on any vehicle entering Mleiha National Park without official authorisation.
The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) stressed that the park is a protected national site established by Emiri decree and governed by a strict legislative framework designed to safeguard its irreplaceable archaeological, cultural and environmental assets.
Shurooq said unauthorised access, by any type of vehicle, without exception, constitutes a direct violation of the site’s protected status, and will trigger financial penalties alongside other legal measures.
The authority said enforcement is intended to prevent damage to fragile terrain and archaeological remains that cannot be restored once disturbed.
The park, Shurooq noted, is part of the Al Faya Site, which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2025, a designation that places added responsibility on local authorities to preserve it as a rare and continuous record of early human history.
Against that backdrop, Shurooq said public access to Mleiha National Park is strictly limited to approved, organised activities supervised by the Mleiha Archaeological Centre.
All visits must be booked exclusively through the centre and carried out along designated routes and under clearly defined guidelines intended to protect the site.
