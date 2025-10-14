Awareness drive by Sharjah Police targets traffic disruptions during Friday prayers
Dubai: The Sharjah Police have launched a field awareness campaign to reduce random vehicle parking around mosques, particularly during Friday prayers.
Drivers have been urged to avoid parking behind other vehicles or in unallocated areas, as compliance improves traffic flow and ensures the safety of all road users.
Marzouq Khalfan Al Naqbi, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, explained that the campaign follows field observations showing frequent random parking, which often causes congestion and traffic disruption.
To tackle the issue, the police are distributing warning folders on violating vehicles, carrying the message: "Parking behind vehicles causes traffic jams and wastes the time of others."
Naqbi emphasised that the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to raise traffic awareness and encourage adherence to rules. He highlighted that traffic discipline is a civic responsibility and reflects respect for society.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox