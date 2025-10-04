GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Sharjah Police issue safety plea over mosque parking

Community urged to arrive early, avoid random stops, and keep emergency routes clear

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Illustrative image. Under the Federal Traffic Law (Article 60), parking behind other vehicles and blocking their way carries a fine of Dh500.
Illustrative image. Under the Federal Traffic Law (Article 60), parking behind other vehicles and blocking their way carries a fine of Dh500.

Sharjah: As thousands of worshippers head to mosques across Sharjah each day, police are reminding drivers that where they park matters — not just for traffic flow, but for public safety.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Marzouq Khalfan Al Naqbi, Director of the Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, urged worshippers to avoid random or illegal parking, warning that what may seem like a harmless stop can, in reality, put lives at risk.

“Unfortunately, we still see people parking behind vehicles or stopping haphazardly, especially around mosques,” he said. “This disrupts traffic flow and creates unnecessary challenges for patrol officers.”

More than an inconvenience

Improper parking — such as blocking cars, entrances or exits — remains a recurring issue during prayer times. While many drivers assume it’s only for a few minutes, authorities warn the consequences could be serious.

“From your perspective, it’s just a quick prayer,” Lt Col Al Naqbi explained. “But imagine if, God forbid, there’s a fire and Civil Defence vehicles can’t pass. Delays in such cases could cost lives.”

Under the Federal Traffic Law (Article 60), parking behind other vehicles and blocking their way carries a fine of Dh500.

Small steps, big difference

Sharjah Police are calling on worshippers to plan ahead and take simple steps that can make a big impact:

  • Arrive early: Coming 10–15 minutes before prayer usually ensures a proper parking spot.

  • Use designated areas: Even if it means parking farther away and walking.

  • Think of others: Before leaving your car, check if it might block an ambulance, fire truck, or another driver.

“That small act of consideration could save lives,” Lt Col Al Naqbi stressed.

Safety over penalties

Police emphasised that their goal is not to fine worshippers but to keep roads and communities safe.

“Our aim is not to punish people,” Lt Col Al Naqbi said. “We want the community to cooperate with us — for their own safety and the safety of others.”

The police response followed a complaint raised by a caller on the Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah TV and Radio.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
SharjahSharjah Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rush-hour traffic on Al Wahda Street in Sharjah. Sharjah RTA has announced that the road will remain closed to traffic from October 3 to 11.

Motorist alert: Sharjah-Dubai exit closed until Oct 11

2m read
Inside Sharjah’s plan to beat gridlock and congestion

Sharjah traffic: How authorities aim to ease congestion

4m read
UAE traffic alert: Rush-hour delays on these key roads

UAE traffic alert: Rush-hour delays on these key roads

1m read
According to police, habits such as improper overtaking, ignoring lane discipline, and distracted driving disrupt the flow of vehicles.

Why Sharjah roads are jammed daily, police explain

1m read