Community urged to arrive early, avoid random stops, and keep emergency routes clear
Sharjah: As thousands of worshippers head to mosques across Sharjah each day, police are reminding drivers that where they park matters — not just for traffic flow, but for public safety.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Marzouq Khalfan Al Naqbi, Director of the Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, urged worshippers to avoid random or illegal parking, warning that what may seem like a harmless stop can, in reality, put lives at risk.
“Unfortunately, we still see people parking behind vehicles or stopping haphazardly, especially around mosques,” he said. “This disrupts traffic flow and creates unnecessary challenges for patrol officers.”
Improper parking — such as blocking cars, entrances or exits — remains a recurring issue during prayer times. While many drivers assume it’s only for a few minutes, authorities warn the consequences could be serious.
“From your perspective, it’s just a quick prayer,” Lt Col Al Naqbi explained. “But imagine if, God forbid, there’s a fire and Civil Defence vehicles can’t pass. Delays in such cases could cost lives.”
Under the Federal Traffic Law (Article 60), parking behind other vehicles and blocking their way carries a fine of Dh500.
Sharjah Police are calling on worshippers to plan ahead and take simple steps that can make a big impact:
Arrive early: Coming 10–15 minutes before prayer usually ensures a proper parking spot.
Use designated areas: Even if it means parking farther away and walking.
Think of others: Before leaving your car, check if it might block an ambulance, fire truck, or another driver.
“That small act of consideration could save lives,” Lt Col Al Naqbi stressed.
Police emphasised that their goal is not to fine worshippers but to keep roads and communities safe.
“Our aim is not to punish people,” Lt Col Al Naqbi said. “We want the community to cooperate with us — for their own safety and the safety of others.”
The police response followed a complaint raised by a caller on the Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah TV and Radio.
