Sharjah Police engage residents to tackle road misbehavior
Sharjah’s roads can swing between calm and chaos. Slow drivers, distracted motorists, litter, and aggressive manoeuvres frustrate commuters and sometimes put lives at risk. In a recent video shared by Sharjah Police, officers went straight to residents to hear firsthand about their experiences and concerns.
The video shows officers asking residents to share observations about behaviours that disrupt traffic flow and compromise safety. From slow-moving drivers in fast lanes to motorists glued to their phones, and from reckless manoeuvres to littering, the discussions revealed the everyday challenges faced by Sharjah’s motorists.
“Together, we can erase wrong behaviours and shape roads that provide comfort and improve quality of life,” said a Sharjah police officer, echoing the public’s desire for more respectful driving.
Residents highlighted several recurring issues:
Aggressive drivers: Cut off others, drive inattentively, and heighten stress among fellow motorists.
Distracted drivers: Frequently on phones, raising accident risks and obstructing traffic.
Slow drivers: “Asleep on the fast lane,” blocking traffic and creating hazards.
Littering: Throwing waste from vehicles diminishes public space and safety.
Disrespectful drivers: Ignore rules, lack consideration, and fuel chaos.
Delivery motorcyclists: Mostly safe, but sometimes inconvenience other drivers.
Accident gawkers: Stop to take pictures, causing delays—drivers are urged to pass accident sites safely.
“Tolerance means maintaining a safe and respectful traffic environment,” explained the police officer. Participants agreed that small, mindful actions—like courteous lane changes or patient driving—can dramatically improve the road experience.
One participant summed up the shared wish: “We wish that all these habits on the street would disappear with the push of a button.” Another added, “Honestly, I wish this would disappear, and people would know they can take other lanes.”
