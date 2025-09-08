GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police offer students up to 50% off licensing services

20,000 students and faculty to benefit from Sharjah Police’s community program

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah Police launch campus initiative with up to 50% savings for students

Sharjah Police have launched a new initiative designed to make student life easier — and safer. The “Safe Study Environment” campaign, spearheaded by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, aims to bring essential licensing services directly to students and faculty at the University of Sharjah, offering discounts of up to 50 per cent.

The announcement was made by Colonel Rashid Ahmed Al Fardan, Deputy Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, during a launch event attended by Major General Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Professor Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah.

“This initiative is about more than convenience — it’s about creating a supportive, accessible environment for our academic community,” said Col. Al Fardan. “By providing these services on campus, we are reducing time, effort, and costs for students, allowing them to focus on their studies.”

Bringing services to campus

Under the initiative, students, faculty, and administrative staff — nearly 20,000 people — will be able to access some of the most in-demand vehicle and driver licensing services right on campus. Sharjah Police are partnering with ENOC Registration, Sharjah Driving Institute, Belhasa Driving Institute, and Al Jaber Opticals to deliver these services efficiently and at reduced costs.

Discounts of up to 50 percent will cover everything from vehicle registration to driving lessons and vision tests, eliminating the need for students to travel to service centres.

Encouraging a successful academic year

Col. Al Fardan expressed his hope that the initiative will help students stay focused on their goals.

“We want to motivate students and support them in every way possible,” he said. “We wish them a successful and productive academic year ahead.”

The “Safe Study Environment” initiative reflects Sharjah Police’s ongoing commitment to strengthening community partnerships and improving the quality of life for residents across the emirate.

