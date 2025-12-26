GOLD/FOREX
Girl, 17, Indian expat student in UAE, dies of cardiac arrest

Kerala family begins repatriation process for daughter who was studying in Sharjah

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Aisha Mariam
Aisha Mariam
Supplied

Sharjah: A 17-year-old Indian expat student in the UAE has died following a cardiac arrest, her family said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Aisha Mariam, a Grade 11 student at Sharjah Indian School. She had just turned 17 on December 9.

According to her family, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala, Aisha suddenly fell unwell and was rushed to a private hospital on Thursday.

However, doctors at the hospital pronounced her dead on arrival on Thursday afternoon.

Medical history of the student is not immediately known.

Repatriation procedures underway

Aisha was the daughter of Muhammed Saife and Rubeena Muhammed Saife.

Legal proceedings for the repatriation of Aisha’s body are currently being handled by Yab Legal Service, said the firm’s CEO, Salam Pappinissery, who is from the native place of Aisha’s family in Kannur district.

The mortal remains of the teenage student are being kept at the Sharjah Police Mortuary while all necessary formalities are completed.

Arrangements are being made to transport Aisha’s remains back to Kerala once all legal and administrative procedures have been concluded.

Second case of teen death

Aisha’s death marks the second reported case of an Indian teenage student dying of cardiac arrest in the UAE in recent months.

Vaishnav Krishnakumar, an 18-year-old Indian expat student in Dubai, had died of cardiac arrest, on October 21.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsSharjah

