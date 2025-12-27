Kerala girl danced with cousins at night, collapsed in washroom next afternoon in Sharjah
Sharjah: A 17-year-old Indian expat student in the UAE who died of cardiac arrest in Sharjah on Thursday was a physically active football player and talented artist with no known underlying medical conditions, her devastated family has revealed.
Aisha Mariam collapsed in the washroom of her Sharjah home just hours after spending a joyful night singing and dancing with her cousins, her relatives told Gulf News on Saturday.
The eldest of three siblings, Aisha is survived by her parents, an 11-year-old brother and a two-year-old sister. There was no family history of heart disease, relatives said.
The family, hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala, earlier lived in Al Ain before moving to A Fayha in Sharjah a couple of years ago. Aisha, who was a student of grade 11 at Sharjah Indian School had joined the school in grade 9.
Speaking to Gulf News, one of Aisha's uncles recounted the heartbreaking sequence of events that unfolded on that fateful day.
"We live nearby. She was in my house in Maysaloon till late at night. The cousins spent the night playing, singing and dancing, and they all enjoyed a lot before they left for their house in Al Fayha area," he said.
The family reached home late and Aisha apparently went to bed around 2am. She woke up late in the afternoon and went straight to the washroom.
"However, she did not come out of the washroom for a long time. When she took extra time and did not respond, the family had to break open the door," the uncle explained.
They found her collapsed on the floor with no sign of external bleeding.
Another uncle said though the family called an ambulance, they decided to rush her to a nearby private hospital in their car as it was just a couple of minutes away from their home.
“They did not know what was happening, but her father did try to give her CPR with his limited knowledge,” he said.
However, she remained unresponsive and doctors pronounced her dead on Thursday afternoon.
Her death was recorded at 3.13pm as per the Death Notification, a copy of which has been seen by Gulf News.
In the Death Notification, the cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, with respiratory arrest cited as the contributing factor.
Another uncle described Aisha as an all-rounder who excelled in academics, sports and the arts.
"She was active in everything. She was a football player who used to regularly participate in school matches. She was also an artist and good at studies," he said.
The family hopes to get the forensic report and other paperwork for repatriation completed by Monday.
“Her father and I will be flying her home after the legal procedures are completed,” the uncle said.
The other uncle in Maysaloon said Aisha’s family members are currently at his home. “Everyone is devastated. We are flying her mother, siblings, and my wife and children to Kerala today," he added.
Nissar Thalankara, president of Indian Association Sharjah, which manages Sharjah Indian School, said the association is assisting the family with all legal and administrative procedures for repatriation. “This tragedy has shocked the entire community. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. We are offering them all the support,” he said.
He recalled that this is the second reported case of of an Indian teenage student dying of cardiac arrest in the UAE in recent months. Vaishnav Krishnakumar, an 18-year-old Indian expat student in Dubai, had died of cardiac arrest, on October 21. He had collapsed while dancing with his friends during a Diwali celebration.
His death had sparked debate on whether undiagnosed heart conditions may go unnoticed even in athletic youngsters.
Although sudden cardiac arrest is uncommon among teens, doctors highlighted the need for greater awareness and early cardiac screening, particularly for those involved in sports or strenuous activity.
Doctors told Gulf News that while such cases are uncommon – affecting 1-2 per 100,000 children each year – they are often linked to undiagnosed heart abnormalities.
Medical experts say warning signs include fainting or dizziness during exercise, chest pain during activity, heart racing or feeling light-headed, breathlessness, unusual tiredness, or sudden collapse after a loud noise or shock.
Doctors advise that teenagers who play competitive sports should get regular heart screenings, especially if there is a family history of heart problems.
