Dubai teen dies: Hidden heart warning signs every parent must know – explainer

The sudden death of 18-year-old Indian student Vaishnav Krishnakumar in Dubai, who collapsed during Diwali celebrations, has sparked urgent questions among parents about hidden heart conditions in teenagers. Doctors said sudden cardiac arrest among teens is rare but can strike without warning if underlying issues go undetected.

According to Vaishnav’s family, he was healthy and active with no known medical problems. Forensic findings suggest he felt exhausted after dancing with friends, sat down to rest and suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Doctors told Gulf News that while such cases are uncommon – affecting 1-2 per 100,000 children each year – they are often linked to undiagnosed heart abnormalities.

“Sudden cardiac events in young people are rare, but when they happen, they leave families searching for answers,” said Dr Jamuna Devi, Consultant Cardiologist, LLH Musaffah. “Many of these tragedies are linked to silent heart conditions that go unnoticed until it is too late. Knowing what to look for and how to act in an emergency can make all the difference.”