Don’t go to the sea amid unstable weather, warn Dubai Police

Following official instructions, avoiding unnecessary risks is key to safeguard lives

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police warned that strong winds, high waves, and sudden changes in sea conditions make it extremely dangerous to enter the water
Pixabay

Dubai: Dubai Police have urged citizens, residents, and tourists to avoid swimming or using marine vessels as the emirate faces a period of unstable weather, warning that sudden changes at sea could endanger lives and property.

Lieutenant Colonel Ali Hamid Al Shamsi, Acting Director of the Ports Police Station, confirmed that all marine and coastal units have been placed on maximum readiness. Patrols across Dubai’s ports and coastal checkpoints have been intensified, while beach teams are covering both public and private shorelines to ensure rapid response to any emergency.

“Public safety is our top priority,” Al Shamsi said, adding that specialised teams trained for a range of maritime emergencies are on standby. He urged anyone in need of immediate assistance to call 999.

Dubai Police warned that strong winds, high waves, and sudden changes in sea conditions make it extremely dangerous to enter the water or operate recreational marine equipment, including jet skis, small boats, or dinghies. Authorities stressed that following official instructions and avoiding unnecessary risks is essential to safeguard lives.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay updated through official Dubai Police channels and to avoid all marine activities until conditions stabilise.

