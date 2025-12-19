UAE weather alert: Saqr Port sees most rain

NCM expects unsettled conditions to continue on Saturday
Dubai: The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology has reported significant rainfall across several parts of the country over the past 24 hours.
In its daily climate report, the Centre said rainfall measurements were recorded between 8am on Wednesday, 18 December, and 8am on Thursday, 19 December.
Saqr Port registered the highest volume, with 98 millimetres of rain, followed by Al Ghazlah at 94 millimetres.
Mountainous areas also saw heavy downpours, with Jebel Jais recording 92.3 millimetres and Jebel Al Rahbah 91.3 millimetres.
NCM expects unsettled conditions to continue on Saturday, with the weather forecast to range from partly cloudy to cloudy at times. The Centre said convective cloud formations are likely to develop, bringing rainfall to some areas, particularly in the northern and eastern regions of the country.
In its daily weather bulletin, the Centre warned that winds would be moderate to occasionally strong, especially in association with cloud activity, raising dust and sand in exposed areas. Winds are expected to shift from south-easterly to north-westerly, with speeds ranging between 15 and 30 kilometres per hour, and gusts reaching up to 45 kilometres per hour.
