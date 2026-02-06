UAE aid ship delivers more than 4,000 tonnes of relief supplies for Gaza

The humanitarian ship docks in Egypt carrying Ramadan aid for Gaza
Dubai: A UAE humanitarian vessel carrying more than 4,000 tonnes of aid has arrived at Port of Al Arish, as part of the country’s continued efforts to support civilians in Gaza under the Operation Gallant Knight 3.
The ship, Saqr Al Khair, is laden with humanitarian and relief supplies, including essential food items, winter clothing and shelter materials, medicines, medical consumables and equipment. The consignment is intended to help alleviate acute humanitarian needs, particularly among children, women and the elderly.
Speaking on the ship’s arrival, Ahmed Rashid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work, said the vessel carried not only aid but a message of solidarity.
“This ship is loaded with compassion, generosity and fraternity, in addition to more than 4,000 tonnes of food supplies, medical items and medicines, as well as dates,” he said. “It is the UAE’s gift to our brothers and sisters in Gaza on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.”
Upon docking at Al Arish, the shipment was received by UAE humanitarian teams, who immediately began unloading the cargo and transferring it to the UAE’s humanitarian logistics hub in the city.
From there, the aid will be coordinated for delivery into Gaza in cooperation with relevant authorities and humanitarian partners.
Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, the UAE’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, praised the work of the UAE humanitarian teams on the ground in Al Arish, noting their role in ensuring that assistance reaches those in need.
He said the sustained efforts reflected the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian values and its longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.
The Saqr Al Khair vessel is the 12th UAE relief ship dispatched to support Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3.
