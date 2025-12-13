GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Dubai Police urge motorists to take precautions amid unstable weather

Authorities urge motorists to reduce speed, stay alert, and follow traffic rules

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Gulf News file

Dubai: Dubai Police have urged motorists to exercise extra caution on the roads as rainy and unstable weather conditions are expected across the emirate.

Drivers have been advised to strictly adhere to traffic laws, reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and remain fully attentive while driving to minimise the risk of accidents during adverse weather.

Authorities confirmed their full preparedness to respond to emergency reports, including traffic accidents caused by rainfall as well as incidents in mountainous areas and valleys. Members of the public have been strongly warned against approaching water channels or attempting to cross valleys, stressing the importance of personal and public safety.

The advisory also applies to boat owners and sea-goers, including operators of boats, ships and yachts. They have been urged to closely monitor weather updates and comply with all safety guidelines to ensure safe navigation at sea.

Dubai Police reminded the public to contact the Command-and-Control Centre on 999 in case of emergencies, and 901 for non-emergency reports, wishing everyone continued safety and well-being.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In Dubai, the nol card goes beyond just being used to pay for the Dubai Metro or public bus. You can also use it to pay for fuel, taxi fare and public park admission.

Nol cards now send low balance SMS alerts

2m read
Winds may strengthen around convective clouds, with moderate to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf.

Weather: UAE warned of rain, winds through mid-December

1m read
Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the period

Severe weather alert: Thunderstorm, flash flood likely

1m read
From traffic accident to court case: Dubai driver faces strict penalties.

Drugs found on driver after Dubai traffic accident

2m read