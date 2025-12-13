Dubai Police urge motorists to take precautions amid unstable weather

Authorities urge motorists to reduce speed, stay alert, and follow traffic rules
Dubai: Dubai Police have urged motorists to exercise extra caution on the roads as rainy and unstable weather conditions are expected across the emirate.
Drivers have been advised to strictly adhere to traffic laws, reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and remain fully attentive while driving to minimise the risk of accidents during adverse weather.
Authorities confirmed their full preparedness to respond to emergency reports, including traffic accidents caused by rainfall as well as incidents in mountainous areas and valleys. Members of the public have been strongly warned against approaching water channels or attempting to cross valleys, stressing the importance of personal and public safety.
The advisory also applies to boat owners and sea-goers, including operators of boats, ships and yachts. They have been urged to closely monitor weather updates and comply with all safety guidelines to ensure safe navigation at sea.
Dubai Police reminded the public to contact the Command-and-Control Centre on 999 in case of emergencies, and 901 for non-emergency reports, wishing everyone continued safety and well-being.
