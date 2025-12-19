GOLD/FOREX
Dubai weather update: Beaches and parks reopen as skies clear

Safety urged as Dubai's outdoor venues reopen

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Media Office

As clear skies return to Dubai and people begin to go about their business,, Dubai Municipality has issued a notice stating that due to the improvement in weather conditions in the emirate, beaches, public parks, and its open-air markets have now returned to their normal schedule.

The authority did however urge people to exercise caution and continue to adhere to safety measures.

The move comes shortly after Abu Dhabi Municipality seeing the improving conditions green lit the opening of its own parks and beaches to the public.

Looks like the weekend is still on!

Abu Dhabi

