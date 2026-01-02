GOLD/FOREX
UAE stands in solidarity with Switzerland after Crans-Montana Ski Resort fire tragedy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its deep sorrow over the loss of life

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its full solidarity with the Swiss Confederation following the tragic fire that occurred at the Crans-Montana ski resort, which resulted in a devastating toll of fatalities and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its deep sorrow over the significant loss of life, affirming the UAE’s steadfast support for the government and people of Switzerland during this difficult time.

The ministry also extended its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to all those injured, and expressed solidarity with everyone affected by this painful tragedy.

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
