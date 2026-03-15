Abu Dhabi authorities contain fire at Ruwais complex after drone incident

No injuries reported after drone strike sparks fire in Ruwais
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities responded on Tuesday to an incident at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex following a drone strike.
According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, relevant teams have contained the resulting fire and brought it under control, with cooling operations currently underway. No injuries were reported.
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