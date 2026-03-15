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Abu Dhabi authorities contain fire at Ruwais complex after drone incident

No injuries reported after drone strike sparks fire in Ruwais

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Fire contained after drone strike at Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais industrial complex
Fire contained after drone strike at Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais industrial complex
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities responded on Tuesday to an incident at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex following a drone strike.

According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, relevant teams have contained the resulting fire and brought it under control, with cooling operations currently underway. No injuries were reported.

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The public is urged to obtain information from official sources only and to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information.

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