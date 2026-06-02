Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: Governor

Attack on civilian vehicle underscores intensifying drone warfare in border regions
A Ukrainian drone strike killed one person in Russia's Kursk region near the Ukrainian border on Monday, the regional governor said.
"Today in the village of Shchekino, Rylsky district, an enemy drone attacked a civilian vehicle," Kursk region governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram. "To our immense grief, a civilian has been killed."
Cross-border drone attacks have intensified in recent months as Russia and Ukraine continue to trade strikes in the more than four-year war.
Efforts to end the war, which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions, have stalled, with negotiations at a standstill despite mounting casualties.