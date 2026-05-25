Russia deploys Oreshnik missile in attack on Kiev region

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Dnipro strike was the first time the experimental missile has been used in combat. The Russian Defence Ministry said the missile was deployed in response to Ukrainian attacks on a school in the Luhansk region on Friday, in which 21 students were killed, and dozens were injured. Ukrainian authorities said the Oreshnik struck the city of Bila Tserkva near Kiev, marking the first time it was used to target the capital region. (AP: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service)