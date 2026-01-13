Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills at least two: governor

Moscow pummels Ukraine with daily drone and missile barrages in recent months
A Russian attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv killed two people and wounded several others, the regional governor said early Tuesday.
"As of now, two people are known to have been killed by the enemy attacks on the outskirts of Kharkiv," Oleg Synegubov posted on Telegram.
He also said another three people were wounded in the overnight attack.
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said a Russian long-range drone struck a medical facility for children, causing a fire.
Moscow has pummelled Ukraine with daily drone and missile barrages in recent months, targeting energy infrastructure and cutting power in the frigid height of winter.
Russia's use last week of a nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine sparked condemnation from Kyiv's allies, including Washington, which called it a "dangerous and inexplicable escalation of this war".
Moscow on Monday said the missile hit an aviation repair factory in the Lviv region and that it was fired in response to Ukraine's attempt to strike one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residences - a claim Kyiv denies.
