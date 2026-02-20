Ukraine strike on Sevastopol kills one: Moscow-installed governor

Crimea's Sevastopol hit by deadly Ukrainian strike, governor confirms
A Ukrainian strike on Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea killed a man, the city's Moscow-installed governor said early Friday.
Sevastopol, which is the historic home of the Russian navy's Black Sea fleet, has been heavily targeted by Ukraine throughout the four-year conflict.
"Air defence forces and our Black Sea Fleet continue to repel the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack. Sixteen UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) have already been shot down," Mikhail Razvozhayev posted on Telegram.
"As a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Sevastopol, a man was killed."