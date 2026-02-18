Russia-Ukraine-US talks start in Geneva: Kyiv, Moscow announce

Talks in Geneva seek to end the four-year war, as both sides launched fresh strikes
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators on Tuesday began US-brokered talks in Geneva seeking to end the four-year war, hours after both sides launched fresh long-range strikes, officials said.
A source in the Russian delegation and Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, said the trilateral talks, due to last two days, had kicked off.
Kyiv reported that Russia launched 29 missiles and 396 drones at Ukraine ahead of the Geneva talks.