World /
World /
Europe

Russian drone strikes kill 3 in southern Ukraine: governor

Zaporizhzhia Governor Fedorov said the strikes destroyed houses and caused fire

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Surveillance camera footage shows Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. Its safety has become such a concern that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres repeated his call for military withdrawals from the nuclear plant area and warned that any harm to the facility would be ‘suicide’.
Reuters

Russian drone strikes killed three people and wounded another person overnight in southern Ukraine, the region's governor said early on Thursday. 

"Unfortunately, two women and a man were killed, and another man was wounded," said Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov.

He added in a post to Telegram that the strikes had destroyed houses and caused fires.

Deadly attacks

Ukraine has been pummelled by a series of deadly attacks that have severed power in the depths of winter, even as negotiators scrabble for an end to the nearly four-year conflict.

The next round of talks is expected to take place on Sunday, according to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also said follow-up talks would take place this week and that there "might" be a US presence.

Strikes across Ukraine overnight Tuesday and early on Wednesday killed 16 people across the country, according to Ukrainian authorities. 

Six of those died when Russian drones struck a passenger train in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. 

