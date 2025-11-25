Ukraine strikes kill 1, powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after air alert: AFP journalist

Missile threat covers all of Ukraine: Air Force social media post
At least one person was killed following strikes in Ukraine, which also wounded 3 in Rostov region, according to the Mayor.
In Kyiv, powerful explosions rocked Ukraine's capital, an AFP journalist heard, as the air force issued a countrywide missile warning early Tuesday.
"There is a missile threat for all of Ukraine," the Air Force posted on Telegram.
