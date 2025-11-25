GOLD/FOREX
Ukraine strikes kill 1, powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after air alert: AFP journalist

Missile threat covers all of Ukraine: Air Force social media post

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. File hoto taken on February 25, 2022.
AP

At least one person was killed following strikes in Ukraine, which also wounded 3 in Rostov region, according to the Mayor.

In Kyiv, powerful explosions rocked Ukraine's capital, an AFP journalist heard, as the air force issued a countrywide missile warning early Tuesday. 

"There is a missile threat for all of Ukraine," the Air Force posted on Telegram.

