At least 7 explosions and low-flying aircraft are heard in Venezuela's Caracas

People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
AP

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 a.m. local time Saturday in Venezuela's capital, Caracas.

Venezuela's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.

This comes as the US military has been targeting in recent days alleged drug-smuggling boats.

On Friday, Venezuela said it was open to negotiating an agreement with the United States to combat drug trafficking.

The South American country's President Nicolás Maduro also said the US wants to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the monthslong pressure campaign that began with a massive military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.

