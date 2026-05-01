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Russia says Ukrainian drone attack kills 2 teenagers

Belgorod governor says Ukrainian drone ‘deliberately’ struck moving motorcycle

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AFP
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A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia.
A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia.
File photo

A Ukrainian drone attack has killed two teenagers on a motorcycle in Russia's Belgorod region, the local governor said early on Friday. 

"In the village of Volchya Alexandrovka, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone deliberately attacked a motorcycle carrying two young men. Aged 18 and 15," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. 

"The young men died on the spot from their injuries," he added.

Since launching its offensive in Ukraine in 2022 -- Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II -- Russia has carried out regular bombardments across the country, targeting key infrastructure.

Kyiv says its retaliatory drone attacks are mainly aimed at Russian energy infrastructure, but Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of strikes that it says have killed civilians.

US-mediated talks have stalled since the outbreak of the Middle East war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

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