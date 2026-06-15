Ukrainian drone strike kills 3 south of Moscow: governor

Regional governor reports overnight UAV assault deep inside Russian territory
A Ukrainian drone strike killed three people and wounded three others in the Russian city of Tula, around 200 kilometres (120 miles) south of Moscow, the regional governor said on Monday.
"Tonight, the residential sector of Tula urban district came under UAV attack," Dmitry Milyaev said on Telegram.
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"Regrettably, according to initial information, three people were killed. Three more, including a one-year-old child, were wounded," he said.