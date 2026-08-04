GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine's northeast: regional authorities

Sumy district homes and infrastructure damaged in latest Russian aerial bombardment

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This photograph shows a fire at the site of a drone strike on a shopping centre in Sumy late at night on July 20, 2026, amid the Russian strikes in Ukraine. File photo.
This photograph shows a fire at the site of a drone strike on a shopping centre in Sumy late at night on July 20, 2026, amid the Russian strikes in Ukraine. File photo.
AFP

Russian attacks killed one person in Sumy in Ukraine's northeast, the head of the regional military administration said on Tuesday.

The bombing came after Ukrainian strikes that killed 11 and wounded dozens in a Russian Black Sea resort and annexed Crimea, as Russia's battlefield advances showed signs of slowing.

"Russians attacked the city's civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs," Oleg Grygorov said on Telegram. "Sadly, there is information about one dead at this time. There are also wounded."

Three locations in the Kovpakivsky district were struck, with private homes and infrastructure coming under attack, Grygorov said.

Russia launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, and has regularly struck its neighbour, including from the Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine's front lines were little changed in July as its forces largely stalled Russia's momentum, according to AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

How Made in Russia label opens doors in UAE markets

How Made in Russia label opens doors in UAE markets

5m read
Smoke rising from a fire at the Russian e-commerce firm Wildberries' logistics complexes in the town of Elektrostal outside Moscow on July 18, 2026.

More than 390 drones target Moscow region overnight

1m read
Emergency personnel walk near burnt out cars at the scene of a shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday. File photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022.

Russian strikes kill 26 in Kyiv ahead of Nato summit

3m read
A warehouse storing frozen products is seen on fire after Russian shelling, in the village of Kvitneve in Kyiv region. File photo

3 killed in Kyiv following Russian strikes

1m read