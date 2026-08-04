Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine's northeast: regional authorities

Sumy district homes and infrastructure damaged in latest Russian aerial bombardment
Russian attacks killed one person in Sumy in Ukraine's northeast, the head of the regional military administration said on Tuesday.
The bombing came after Ukrainian strikes that killed 11 and wounded dozens in a Russian Black Sea resort and annexed Crimea, as Russia's battlefield advances showed signs of slowing.
"Russians attacked the city's civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs," Oleg Grygorov said on Telegram. "Sadly, there is information about one dead at this time. There are also wounded."
Three locations in the Kovpakivsky district were struck, with private homes and infrastructure coming under attack, Grygorov said.
Russia launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, and has regularly struck its neighbour, including from the Crimean peninsula.
Ukraine's front lines were little changed in July as its forces largely stalled Russia's momentum, according to AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War.