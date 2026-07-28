More than 390 drones target Moscow region before Trump-Zelensky meeting

Most were neutralised by air defence forces well before reaching the city
Moscow: More than 390 drones targeted the Moscow region overnight, the Russian capital's mayor said Tuesday, hours before Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump.
"Between 8:30 pm (1730 GMT) and 6:30 am, more than 390 drones were flying towards the Moscow region. Most were neutralised by air defence forces well before reaching the city. 81 enemy UAVs were destroyed as they approached Moscow," Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.
Moscow regional governor Andrey Vorobyov also reported that drone attacks damaged housing in the town of Chekhov and the Vaulovo village.