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Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine's capital kills at least 5

New wave of Russian missiles follows Zelenskyy plea for stronger air defenses

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AP
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Rescuers work the scene of a building damaged by Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Rescuers work the scene of a building damaged by Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia launched waves of missiles and drones targeting Kyiv overnight into Monday that killed at least three people, authorities said, hours after Ukraine’s president warned that another large-scale attack was imminent.

A residential building in the Podilskyi district partially collapsed, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's City Military Administration in a post on Telegram.

In the Darnytsia district, several multistory buildings were damaged and people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

“These are residential buildings. Places where people slept and lived their ordinary lives,” he said.

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The attack, which was still underway early Monday morning, involved waves of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. Explosions echoed across the city as civilians sought shelter in metro stations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned hours earlier of another large-scale Russian attack on the city.

Monday's attack comes days after a combined Russian attack killed at least 31 people in Kyiv last week.

Zelenskyy renewed calls for Western partners to bolster Ukraine’s air defences, particularly by supplying more Patriot missiles, saying that failing to replenish them only emboldens Russia to prolong its four-year war, in a post on Telegram late Sunday.

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