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Missile explosions heard in Kyiv: AFP journalists

Explosions rock Kyiv, knocking out power and leaving multiple wounded

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AFP
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Kyiv residents rushed to shelters clutching bags and blankets, AFP journalists observed, as a large plume of smoke emanated from the city centre.
Kyiv residents rushed to shelters clutching bags and blankets, AFP journalists observed, as a large plume of smoke emanated from the city centre.
AFP

Multiple explosions were heard on Tuesday as missiles rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, AFP journalists and officials said, with authorities urging residents to seek shelter.

Residents rushed to shelters clutching bags and blankets, AFP journalists observed, as a large plume of smoke emanated from the city centre.

"Explosions in the city. Air defence forces are working! Stay in shelters!" warned Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

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The strikes wounded four people and set off fires in various areas of the city, the mayor said, adding that power was knocked out in several districts.

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's City Military Administration, said "the enemy is striking with ballistic missiles".

Multiple people were wounded in attacks in the east.

Attacks on Dnipro, Kharkiv

In Dnipro city, a Russian attack killed a 73-year-old woman and wounded two others, local governor Oleksandr Ganzha said. Two others were wounded in the broader region.

In the city of Kharkiv, eight people were wounded in the Slobidsky district, according to regional governor Oleg Synegubov.

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