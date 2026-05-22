Dubai: Authorities in Beirut have established an open-air shelter to accommodate people displaced from their homes amid ongoing regional tensions and cross-border hostilities.

The shelter, made up of rows of blue tents, has been set up along the capital’s waterfront area to provide temporary accommodation for families forced to leave their villages and neighbourhoods.

Officials said the initiative is intended to replace informal tent settlements that had emerged along parts of Beirut’s seafront as the number of displaced residents increased in recent weeks.

Images from the site showed families walking between the tents, carrying personal belongings and settling into the temporary camp. Aid workers and local authorities are continuing efforts to provide essential services, including food, water and basic medical support.

Lebanese authorities estimate that more than one million people have been displaced since the conflict escalated, placing added pressure on shelters and public services across the country.

The displacement has affected several communities, with many families seeking refuge in safer areas of Beirut and other parts of Lebanon while awaiting improved conditions in their hometowns.

Video: AFP