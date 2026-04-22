Public urged to ignore scam messages requesting money
The UAE Embassy in Beirut has urged the public to exercise caution over suspicious messages and calls requesting financial transfers, falsely claiming to be from the embassy or its staff.
In a post on its official account on X, the embassy said all its services are provided exclusively through approved official digital channels designed to meet the highest security standards and ensure a safe and reliable experience for users.
The embassy stressed that any communication requesting money in its name should be treated as fraudulent, calling on individuals not to engage with such attempts.
It added that anyone who suspects a scam or encounters unlawful cyber practices should report the matter immediately and contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on +97180044444.
The warning comes amid a broader rise in online fraud schemes targeting individuals through impersonation and deceptive communications.