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UAE Embassy in Beirut warns against scam messages impersonating officials

Public urged to ignore scam messages requesting money

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE Embassy in Beirut warns against scam messages impersonating officials
Gulf News

The UAE Embassy in Beirut has urged the public to exercise caution over suspicious messages and calls requesting financial transfers, falsely claiming to be from the embassy or its staff.

 In a post on its official account on X, the embassy said all its services are provided exclusively through approved official digital channels designed to meet the highest security standards and ensure a safe and reliable experience for users.

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The embassy stressed that any communication requesting money in its name should be treated as fraudulent, calling on individuals not to engage with such attempts.

 It added that anyone who suspects a scam or encounters unlawful cyber practices should report the matter immediately and contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on +97180044444.

 The warning comes amid a broader rise in online fraud schemes targeting individuals through impersonation and deceptive communications.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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