GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump posts graphic of Venezuela as 51st US state

Map meme raises questions over Washington’s plans for captured Maduro’s homeland

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump posted a map graphic on his Truth Social platform depicting Venezuela with an inset American flag and the label "51st State."
US President Donald Trump posted a map graphic on his Truth Social platform depicting Venezuela with an inset American flag and the label "51st State."
X | @realDonaldTrump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted a map graphic on his Truth Social platform depicting Venezuela with an inset American flag and the label "51st State."

The provocative post -- published while Trump was en route to China for a high-stakes summit -- comes a day after Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, said her country had "never" considered becoming the 51st state, even after US forces captured deposed leader Nicolas Maduro in January.

Earlier on Monday, Trump told Fox News that he was considering making the South American country a new state, after months of boasting that he controlled the oil-rich nation.

Rodriguez, for her part, has overseen a thawing of relations with the United States since taking over the country, passing reforms that reopened Venezuela's mining and oil sectors to foreign companies -- especially from the US.

The Venezuelan opposition has demanded elections, while Rodriguez -- when asked on May 1 about the prospects of a new vote -- said she "didn't know" and that it would happen "sometime."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

FILE - Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez waves after bidding farewell to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright following their meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. File photo taken on Feb. 11, 2026.

Venezuela's Rodriguez defends country's territory

3m read
Revenue remains below $1m as Truth Social parent struggles with volatile digital assets.

Trump Media reports steep loss amid crypto downturn

2m read
Trump’s Iran warning post stirs global attention

Trump’s Iran warning post stirs global attention

2m read
The South American country is undergoing a profound transformation following the US overthrow of leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, has the world's largest proven oil reserves.

After oil, Venezuela opens up mining to investors

2m read