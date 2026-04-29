Fiery Truth Social message renews focus on diplomacy, pressure and regional risk
A sharply worded Truth Social post by Donald Trump has once again put US-Iran tensions under the global spotlight, after the US president declared: “No more Mr. Nice Guy!”
The post, published on Trump’s platform Truth Social, accused Iran of failing to move toward what he described as a “deal,” while warning Tehran that time was running short. The message was accompanied by forceful imagery, quickly circulating across social media and drawing intense international attention.
The latest warning marks another escalation in Trump’s increasingly direct messaging toward Iran. Earlier this month, Trump said on Truth Social that Washington was offering Tehran a “fair and reasonable deal,” but warned of severe consequences if it was rejected, according to CBS News.
Reuters, reporting on the wider diplomatic backdrop, said negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain difficult, with disputes centred on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and regional security concerns. Reuters also noted Trump’s recent claims that Iran had sought channels for renewed dialogue, though Tehran has publicly pushed back on parts of Washington’s narrative.
The rhetoric has landed at a sensitive moment for the wider Middle East, where policymakers are closely watching any sign of movement — or further deterioration — in US-Iran relations. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world’s oil passes, remains a strategic flashpoint in any escalation scenario, keeping Gulf capitals, energy markets and diplomats on alert.
For Trump, Truth Social has increasingly become a direct channel for foreign policy messaging — often bypassing traditional diplomatic language and instantly shaping headlines around the world.
Whether the latest “No more Mr Nice Guy” warning is negotiating pressure, political signalling, or a preview of a harder US line on Iran may become clearer in the days ahead. For now, it has succeeded in doing one thing: placing Washington’s Iran strategy firmly back at the centre of global conversation.