Deal to unlock broader security framework, results in Iran will be 'amazing', 'like Venezuela': White House

US argues Iran deal would curb regional escalation, lead to Iran's prosperity
A deal with Iran under Trump would unlock a broader security framework that benefits not just Israel and the Middle East, but also Europe, the United States and other regions tied to energy, trade and shipping stability, the White House argues in an X post.
The White House's claim is anchored on the idea that a durable accord would reduce the kind of regional escalation that can spill into global markets, alliance politics and maritime routes.
This framing echoes Trump’s broader foreign-policy pitch: that his approach uses leverage, pressure and negotiation (LPN) to force outcomes that predecessors could not achieve.
His backers cite the 2025 Gaza peace framework as an example of how US-led diplomacy under Trump can produce tangible security gains.
Critics, however, caution that Trump’s "transactional" style can also unsettle allies and weaken trust in US commitments if agreements are seen as too personalised or unstable.
On Monday, Trump doubled down on his hardline stance against Tehran while dismissing mainstream media narratives regarding his foreign policy motivations.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump clarified that his position on Iran is fuelled by the "results of October 7th" and a long-standing personal conviction rather than external pressure from allies.
He emphasised that the events of October 7, 2023, served as a final confirmation of his career-long belief that the Islamic Republic of Iran must be permanently barred from achieving nuclear capabilities.
"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," said Trump.
Turning his attention to domestic and international media, Trump unleashed a scathing critique of current political reporting and public opinion data. He drew direct parallels between contemporary polling and his contested views on the 2020 US Presidential Election and the recent disputed elections in Venezuela.
"I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged."
"Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn't like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing - And if Iran's new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future! President DJT," posted Trump.
Hardline Iranian officials, however, pointed out that any deal is still far off amid the US naval blockade imposed on Tehran. They further argued that the nuclear weapons issue has never been a part of any talks for any peace deal with the US.