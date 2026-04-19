Oil prices hinge on US-Iran deal this week with ceasefire window closing

Looming deadline after two-week ceasefire seen as trigger for next price spike or drop
Dubai: Oil markets are entering a critical phase in the coming days, with the next directional move in crude prices likely to hinge on the outcome of a two-week ceasefire window tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global supply artery.
Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have retreated sharply from recent highs after Iran signalled safe passage for commercial vessels through the strait, easing immediate fears of supply disruption.
The pullback reflects a rapid unwinding of geopolitical risk premium that had built up during the conflict, though analysts say markets remain highly sensitive to developments ahead of the deadline for renewed negotiations.
Brent crude fell more than 7 percent to settle near $90 per barrel, down from $99.39, while WTI dropped over 9 percent to around $84, underscoring the scale of the correction.
Intraday volatility remains elevated, with Brent touching lows near $86.08, highlighting how quickly sentiment can shift in response to geopolitical signals.
The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, even on a temporary basis, is seen as a pivotal factor. The waterway handles a significant share of global oil flows, and any disruption has historically triggered sharp price spikes.
The current pricing suggests traders are betting that supply disruptions, if they occur, will be limited in duration. Oil remains above pre-conflict levels of around $70 per barrel, indicating that a residual risk premium is still embedded in the market.
Statements from U.S. President Donald Trump pointing to ongoing negotiations, alongside Iran’s commitment to keep the strait open during the ceasefire, have reinforced expectations that a worst-case scenario may be avoided.
Still, the temporary nature of the arrangement has kept markets cautious, with traders closely watching whether talks can translate into a more durable agreement.
Analysts say the two-week window effectively sets a near-term deadline for oil markets. A successful extension or broader agreement could push prices lower by removing additional geopolitical premium.
Failure to reach a deal, or renewed disruption to shipping routes, could quickly reverse the recent decline and drive prices back toward $100 per barrel, particularly if supply flows through Hormuz are threatened.
Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, said current pricing reflects a balance between optimism and caution.
“Markets appear to be increasingly confident that the worst-case scenarios, such as a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz or widespread disruption to energy infrastructure, will be avoided,” she said.
She added that oil can remain elevated without destabilising the broader economy, but only within a defined range.
“If prices remain around $80–90, they may act as a manageable headwind. But if oil pushes back toward $100 or remains elevated for an extended period, the impact on margins, inflation and policy expectations becomes harder to ignore.”
The oil price trajectory is unfolding against a backdrop of concerns over a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy, historically linked to energy price shocks.
Past episodes, including the 1973 oil embargo and the 2008 financial crisis, saw sharp increases in crude prices precede economic downturns.
However, structural shifts in the U.S. energy landscape are altering that relationship. The country’s position as a net energy exporter means higher oil prices may have a more contained impact on domestic demand compared to previous cycles.
At the same time, fiscal support measures, including tax refunds, are expected to provide a buffer for consumption, potentially softening the economic impact of elevated energy costs.
Oil markets have already shown sharp swings as optimism over de-escalation has alternated with concerns about renewed conflict.
Equity markets have responded positively to lower oil prices, with sectors exposed to fuel costs, such as airlines and shipping, posting gains as energy expenses eased.
At the same time, falling oil prices have raised expectations that central banks, including the Federal Reserve, could have more room to ease monetary policy if inflation pressures subside.
For now, traders are focused on a single question: whether the current ceasefire window evolves into a longer-term stabilisation of supply flows or proves to be a temporary pause before renewed disruption.
The answer is likely to determine whether oil stabilises within the $80–90 range or resumes its climb toward triple-digit territory.