Oil prices hinge on US-Iran deal this week with ceasefire window closing

Dubai: Oil markets are entering a critical phase in the coming days, with the next directional move in crude prices likely to hinge on the outcome of a two-week ceasefire window tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global supply artery.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, even on a temporary basis, is seen as a pivotal factor. The waterway handles a significant share of global oil flows, and any disruption has historically triggered sharp price spikes.

Brent crude fell more than 7 percent to settle near $90 per barrel, down from $99.39, while WTI dropped over 9 percent to around $84, underscoring the scale of the correction.

The pullback reflects a rapid unwinding of geopolitical risk premium that had built up during the conflict, though analysts say markets remain highly sensitive to developments ahead of the deadline for renewed negotiations.

Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have retreated sharply from recent highs after Iran signalled safe passage for commercial vessels through the strait, easing immediate fears of supply disruption.

“If prices remain around $80–90, they may act as a manageable headwind. But if oil pushes back toward $100 or remains elevated for an extended period, the impact on margins, inflation and policy expectations becomes harder to ignore.”

“Markets appear to be increasingly confident that the worst-case scenarios, such as a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz or widespread disruption to energy infrastructure, will be avoided,” she said.

Failure to reach a deal, or renewed disruption to shipping routes, could quickly reverse the recent decline and drive prices back toward $100 per barrel, particularly if supply flows through Hormuz are threatened.

Still, the temporary nature of the arrangement has kept markets cautious, with traders closely watching whether talks can translate into a more durable agreement.

Statements from U.S. President Donald Trump pointing to ongoing negotiations, alongside Iran’s commitment to keep the strait open during the ceasefire, have reinforced expectations that a worst-case scenario may be avoided.

The current pricing suggests traders are betting that supply disruptions, if they occur, will be limited in duration. Oil remains above pre-conflict levels of around $70 per barrel, indicating that a residual risk premium is still embedded in the market.

The answer is likely to determine whether oil stabilises within the $80–90 range or resumes its climb toward triple-digit territory.

For now, traders are focused on a single question: whether the current ceasefire window evolves into a longer-term stabilisation of supply flows or proves to be a temporary pause before renewed disruption.

At the same time, falling oil prices have raised expectations that central banks, including the Federal Reserve, could have more room to ease monetary policy if inflation pressures subside.

However, structural shifts in the U.S. energy landscape are altering that relationship. The country’s position as a net energy exporter means higher oil prices may have a more contained impact on domestic demand compared to previous cycles.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.