Brent crude traded at $100.27 a barrel by 2.44 pm in Singapore, up 0.2%, while West Texas Intermediate was down 0.1% at $94.70. Despite the modest moves on Friday, Brent was still on course for a weekly decline of more than 7%, after hopes of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz briefly pulled prices below $100 for the first time in more than two weeks.

US Central Command said American forces struck military targets in Iran after Tehran fired on three destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz. The command said it “does not seek escalation,” while Trump later said the three warships had exited the waterway safely and were undamaged.

The latest pressure point remains Hormuz, the waterway that carries a major share of the world’s seaborne crude and energy flows. The strait has been effectively closed since the war began at the end of February, choking crude flows and forcing wells across the region to shut in.

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that air-defence systems were intercepting missiles and drones, according to a post on X. The UAE sits across the Strait of Hormuz from Iran and has been targeted several times during the conflict, including a strike earlier this week in the port city of Fujairah.

“Brent oil has been a driver behind a fair bit of broader market movements this week. Its price briefly dipped below the $100 mark, the first time in over two weeks on hopes of an immediate resolution,” he said.

The Trump administration has been waiting for Tehran to respond to its proposal to reopen the trade route, though Iran’s leaders have yet to say whether they will accept the terms. Until that becomes clear, traders are likely to treat any fall below $100 as fragile.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.