Markets are now pricing in the possibility that Washington may not sustain an open-ended confrontation with Iran if elevated oil prices continue feeding into inflation, credit conditions and transport costs. Reports of a possible one-page memorandum between the US and Iran have shifted attention from immediate escalation to whether diplomacy can hold.

“However, the blockade on Iranian oil exports remains, and ship traffic through the Strait is still constrained. This indicates there is no meaningful change in the ongoing supply disruption, and oil prices are lower, mostly on positive sentiment around possible de-escalation. Even if there are some de-escalation headlines, the supply recovery is inherently delayed,” Valecha said.

Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, said “President Trump also halted the Operation Freedom that was launched on Monday to reduce the probability of further hostilities between the US and Iran. This is likely done to give both parties breathing room to work out a potential deal.”

Tensions escalated earlier this week after US President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom”, an effort to guide vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran announced an expanded area around the strait that it claims it controls and was reported to have attacked an oil port in the UAE.

On technical levels, Valecha said WTI faces initial resistance at $104 to $106, with a break above that range opening the way toward $110. Support is likely around $98 to $100, including the 20-day exponential moving average, while a break below that zone could put $95 in view.

“Looking ahead, oil markets are likely to remain highly exposed to renewed volatility in the case of a setback, while market participants could remain cautious ahead of any new developments. While optimism around an agreement could maintain downward pressure on prices in the near term, failure to reach an agreement or renewed tensions could quickly reverse the recent decline,” Chrysikos said.

That leaves oil markets vulnerable to another swing if talks stall or if shipping incidents continue in the Strait of Hormuz. A cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile in the waterway, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, showing that security risks have not disappeared from the market.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.