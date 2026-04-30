Brent crude has already moved above $120 a barrel, with prices briefly topping $126 on Thursday as the market reacted to stalled US-Iran talks, the continued disruption of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and the risk of fresh military escalation in the region. Reuters reported that Brent touched $126.41 before easing, while the conflict has kept one of the world’s most important energy corridors under severe pressure.

Valecha said recent price action shows how quickly the market can reprice when supply fears build. WTI jumped from about $67.32 to $119.56 in just eight days during the first phase of US-Iran tensions in March, before correcting and then returning close to the $119 mark within about 28 days.

“Although a surge to $150 or $200 levels is not a given, it remains a possibility and would depend heavily on updates from both the US and Iran,” he said. “A major breakdown of diplomatic efforts or military escalations, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, could be the next catalyst for another oil spike.”

“Oil prices could continue to climb toward the $150 level if the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz persist for an extended period and hopes of a resolution decline, pushing market participants to hedge against the scarcity in supply,” he said.

“Brent Crude already above $120 and following similar absolute moves up or down over about the same number of days, a $30 move to $150 could be possible within a matter of 2 weeks,” he said.

Physical supply remains the immediate pressure point. The Strait of Hormuz normally carries a major share of global seaborne oil, and the current restrictions have forced traders to price in tighter supply, longer shipping routes and higher insurance costs. AP reported that Brent rose above $126 on April 30 amid concerns over the Iran war and stalled negotiations, while the July contract also remained elevated.

“The only thing that can send prices lower is a full reopening of the strait and an end to military actions and blockades, hence the current market action can best be described as taking the stairs but potentially the elevator down, meaning if we do get news about a reopening, Brent could slump straight back towards or below $100.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.