How high will oil prices go if Iran-US ceasefire is not reached?

Dubai: Oil prices are swinging again, with markets increasingly focused on how high crude could climb if a ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran conflict fails to materialise.

US President Donald Trump has warned of further escalation if Iran does not reopen the strait, raising fears of prolonged disruption. At the same time, mediators from Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey have proposed a 45-day ceasefire, though neither Washington nor Tehran has responded.

Israel and the United States carried out fresh strikes in Iran, including on the South Pars gas field, while Iran responded with missile attacks. Investors remain focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy flows.

Brent rose 2.01% to $111.23 on Monday, while WTI gained 3.53% to $115.48, with Murban near $117. The move follows sharp gains a day earlier—WTI up over 11% and Brent nearly 8%—before easing back, highlighting how quickly sentiment is shifting.

OPEC+ has agreed to raise output by 206,000 barrels per day from May, but analysts say that increase is unlikely to offset near-term risks given the scale of potential disruption.

Analysts say each week without a ceasefire is lifting the potential price range. “The longer this continues, the more the impact on oil prices... every passing week is crucial,” said Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities.

For now, oil is trading less on fundamentals and more on geopolitical risk. A ceasefire could stabilise prices quickly. Without one, the ceiling continues to rise.

Oil has surged sharply since the conflict began five weeks ago, with US crude up more than 60% and Brent rising close to 50%.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.