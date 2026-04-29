Gulf energy flows remain constrained, physical supply is tight, and traders are starting to price in the possibility that the blockade around Iranian ports could last longer than initially expected. That keeps pressure on crude, refined fuels and shipping costs, with the risk that higher energy prices feed back into inflation at a time when central banks are already reluctant to cut interest rates.

“Looking ahead, oil markets are likely to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments,” he said. “Continued restrictions in the Middle East could sustain upward pressure on crude in the near term, while elevated prices could erode demand levels. Conversely, any diplomatic progress could gradually ease the pressure on prices.”

The Strait of Hormuz remains the centre of the risk. The waterway is one of the world’s most important routes for crude, natural gas and refined products, and any prolonged restriction leaves energy buyers competing for fewer available cargoes. Even where production capacity exists, barrels still need to reach customers.

A sustained rise in oil prices also makes the inflation problem harder for central banks. Higher energy costs tend to work their way through economies in stages, first through fuel and logistics, then through food, imported goods and travel. That is why markets are watching the oil move alongside upcoming interest-rate decisions in the US, Europe, the UK and Canada.

The immediate concern is not only the price of crude. Gasoline, diesel and jet fuel have already been affected by the disruption, which means the pressure can move quickly into transport, airfares, delivery charges and operating costs for businesses.

Brent rose more than 3% to trade above $114 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate moved past $103. The rally followed reports that US President Donald Trump had instructed aides to prepare for an extended naval blockade aimed at restricting Iranian oil exports, while diplomatic efforts to restart talks have yet to produce a breakthrough.

That is the split the market is now trying to price. In the short run, a blocked or constrained Gulf keeps supply tight and prices supported. Once shipping conditions improve, additional UAE output could become a bigger factor, especially if the country uses its greater flexibility to bring more barrels to market.

“Market participants could continue to take into account the latest United Arab Emirates’ decision to exit OPEC,” he said. “The decision could affect the dynamic of the market. While the near-term impact could remain limited due to ongoing export bottlenecks, the UAE’s significant spare capacity suggests that future output increases could alter the supply balance once logistical constraints ease, potentially weighing on prices over time.”

In normal conditions, such a decision would carry immediate implications for supply expectations because the UAE has invested heavily in expanding production capacity. Current market conditions, however, are being dominated by logistics and shipping constraints, which means the short-term impact is likely to be limited.

Oil’s next move will depend on whether the blockade threat hardens or diplomacy starts to gain ground. A revised Iranian proposal could ease some pressure if it is seen as credible, but failure to restart talks would keep the market focused on supply risk.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.