Brent crude rose 1.7% to $100.16 per barrel on Wednesday, reflecting persistent concerns over whether oil flows from the Arabian Gulf can return to normal levels. Prices have climbed sharply from around $70 before the conflict, underlining how quickly supply risks have been priced into the market.

Dubai: Oil prices are likely to remain elevated, and could rise further in the near term, as ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty surrounding the conflict involving Iran continue to tighten global supply conditions.

However, pressure is building in refined fuel markets. Hansen noted that diesel, jet fuel and petrochemical feedstocks are already in short supply, with rising costs forcing airlines and governments to consider operational adjustments.

He added that “the Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed, causing large disruptions to oil flows,” while weaker demand—particularly in Asia—and inventory drawdowns in China have helped offset some of the supply loss.

At the same time, Donald Trump has extended a ceasefire to allow negotiations to continue, but the United States has maintained a blockade on Iranian ports. The dual dynamic—partial de-escalation alongside continued restrictions—has prolonged uncertainty over how quickly supply conditions can normalise.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the central pressure point. The narrow shipping lane, which typically carries about 20% of global oil exports, has seen sharply reduced traffic following recent attacks on vessels and seizures of tankers.

Until then, the market is likely to remain sensitive to geopolitical developments, with limited room for a meaningful drop in oil prices.

This suggests prices are likely to remain supported near current levels, with any sustained decline dependent on a clear and stable reopening of key shipping routes.

Qatar finance minister has warned that current price premiums could be only “the tip of the iceberg,” with more significant effects expected to emerge within the next two months if the Strait remains constrained.

He warned that lost production could reach hundreds of millions of barrels, tightening the market structurally and raising the floor for oil prices once temporary demand weakness fades.

“Even if the waterway reopens, recovery will be slow: tankers are out of position, refineries and upstream facilities may be damaged, and restarting production and logistics will take weeks or months,” Hansen said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.