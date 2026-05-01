Dubai: Oil headed for a second weekly gain after US President Donald Trump said he would maintain a naval blockade of Iranian ports, keeping markets focused on whether the Strait of Hormuz can reopen soon and how long the pressure on fuel, freight and wider consumer costs may last.

Brent crude for July rose above $111 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $106, leaving both benchmarks about 12% higher for the week. The move extends a two-week rally driven by the near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which carried around a fifth of global crude flows before the war. Reuters reported that efforts to resolve the conflict remain at an impasse, while AP reported Brent at around $111 a barrel on Friday amid continuing uncertainty over the conflict and supply routes.

US crude exports surged to a record last week as global buyers turned to American producers for barrels to replace lost supply from the Middle East. That shift points to a market where the paper price may still be pricing in eventual relief, while physical buyers are already looking for alternative barrels.

That disconnect is also visible in the futures curve, where prices still suggest some expectation that supply conditions will normalise later in the year. The risk, according to Hasn, is that traders may be leaning too heavily on the assumption that a political deal will reopen the strait and quickly restore fuel and jet fuel flows.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.