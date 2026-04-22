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UAE fuel prices for May 2026: Will it rise or fall sharply after Iran ceasefire?

Oil surged above $110–$120 in March, before easing into the current $90–$100 range.

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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UAE fuel prices for May 2026: Will it rise or fall sharply after Iran ceasefire?
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Dubai: UAE motorists are unlikely to see a sharp drop in fuel prices in May, even as global oil markets ease from March’s peak.

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Crude has pulled back—but not enough to signal a full correction.

  • Brent crude is now trading close to $99.29 per barrel, up 0.82% on the day

  • US crude stands at $90.71, rising 1.15%

  • Both benchmarks gained around 3% in the previous session, showing renewed upward pressure

This follows a period where oil surged above $110–$120 in March, before easing into the current $90–$100 range.

How UAE fuel costs will change

The UAE sets fuel prices based on the average oil price over the previous month. That creates a lag effect:

  • April prices reflected March’s sharp spike

  • May prices will reflect April’s lower—but still elevated—average

Likely direction for May:

  • Petrol prices: stable or slightly lower

  • Diesel: likely to remain elevated

  • Overall trend: no repeat of April surge, but limited relief

In short, the market is shifting from crisis pricing to stabilisation, not a full reset or reversal.

Why prices are not falling faster

Oil may have cooled from its peak, but underlying risks remain firmly in place.

  • The Strait of Hormuz remains constrained, with minimal vessel movement reported

  • Around 20% of global energy supplies pass through this route

  • A continued naval blockade is limiting supply flows

At the same time:

  • The US has indefinitely extended a ceasefire with Iran to allow negotiations

  • Markets remain cautious, pricing in uncertainty rather than resolution

  • Oil prices have already started edging higher again toward the $100 mark

This combination—partial de-escalation but ongoing disruption—is keeping prices supported.

What happens after a spike

Past UAE pricing cycles show a consistent pattern:

  • Sharp increases are usually followed by partial pullbacks, not immediate reversals

  • Prices tend to stabilise over one to two months before a clearer trend emerges

  • Diesel often lags on the downside due to tighter global supply

That suggests May is more likely to be a holding phase, rather than a correction.

Scenarios for May fuel prices

Most likely prices:

  • Oil fluctuates between $90–$100

  • UAE prices hold steady or edge slightly lower

When can costs rise:

  • Supply disruptions persist or worsen

  • Oil moves back above $100

  • UAE prices remain elevated

When can costs drop:

  • Strait of Hormuz reopens more fully

  • Supply normalises

  • Price relief becomes more visible in June rather than May

What motorists should watch

The direction is now tied to one variable: stability in global oil flows. So the focus will be on:

  • Movement in Brent crude around the $90–$100 range

  • Developments in US-Iran negotiations

  • Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz

April reflected the peak of disruption. May will show whether markets are stabilising—or preparing for another move higher.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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