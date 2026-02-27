UAE fuel prices out today: How much you will pay in April compared to other countries

Over the past 12 months, UAE fuel prices have clearly dropped , with steady monthly declines through 2025 reflecting softer global crude benchmarks. Prices reached their lowest levels in early 2026 before edging higher in March, signalling a modest rebound and a shift towards stabilisation.

Each month, the UAE Fuel Price Committee sets prices based on average international crude and refined fuel costs. Benchmarks such as Murban feed into the calculation, but only as part of broader global pricing trends rather than as a standalone driver.

Fuel prices in the UAE are directly linked to global markets. Since deregulation in 2015, pump rates have been adjusted monthly rather than fixed by the government.

Still, supply risks remain worldwide. The International Energy Agency has described the disruption as the largest in history, with emergency reserves being released to stabilise markets.

That surge has since eased in parts of the market. Murban crude, a key UAE benchmark, has stabilised around $115 per barrel after spiking to as much as $152 per barrel, broadly aligning with global prices and reducing immediate upward pressure.

Global markets have turned volatile again. The conflict involving Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in early March triggered a sharp supply shock, pushing Brent crude up more than 50% in a single month to near $120 per barrel.

These differences reflect how quickly global price shocks pass through to consumers. In the UAE, adjustments tend to be more immediate than in heavily subsidised markets.

The UAE’s pricing model places it among “liberalised” markets where retail fuel prices adjust quickly to global changes. That contrasts with countries that regulate prices or use subsidies:

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.