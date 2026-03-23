UAE fuel prices for April 2026: Petrol, diesel rates unlikely to drop sharply

“A prolonged restriction in flows through the waterway could tighten global supply further and renew upward pressure on prices. Looking ahead, efforts to de-escalate and reopen the Strait of Hormuz could weigh on oil prices if successful, as the return of normal shipping activity would ease supply concerns. However, risks remain skewed to the upside, and any renewed escalation or fresh threats could quickly push prices higher again, keeping volatility elevated in the near term."