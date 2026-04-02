UAE fuel prices for May out today: Petrol, diesel costs to rise as oil surges?

Dubai: UAE motorists are unlikely to see a sharp drop in fuel prices for May, with rates set to be announced later today, even as global oil markets surge again.

At the same time, supply risks are not absolute. Iran has continued exporting crude despite restrictions, with shipments still finding ways to move through the region. This suggests flows are disrupted, but not entirely halted.

There is little clarity on resolution. While Iran has linked reopening the Strait to changes in US policy, there are no signs of a breakthrough. Markets are reacting to supply disruption rather than diplomatic progress.

Oil had eased earlier, but the latest developments have reversed that trend. The Strait of Hormuz is now effectively constrained, disrupting tanker movement through a route that carries about 20% of global oil supply. This has tightened global flows and pushed prices sharply higher.

Despite oil nearing $120 again, May pricing is effectively locked in by April averages, meaning the current surge will have a stronger impact on June prices.

Overall trend: no repeat of April surge, but limited relief, with current market strength unlikely to reverse May prices higher at this stage

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.