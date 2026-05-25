Dubai: UAE motorists could see fuel prices rise for a fourth consecutive month in June, although the increase is expected to be far smaller than the sharp jumps recorded earlier this year.

For motorists, the serious price spikes seen since March likely mean June prices could either edge slightly higher or remain close to May levels, rather than delivering immediate relief.

In May, UAE petrol prices had already risen for a third consecutive month, with Super 98 at Dh3.66, Special 95 at Dh3.55, and E-Plus at Dh3.48 per litre. Petrol prices were up nearly 50% from February, when Super 98 cost Dh2.45 per litre.

That leaves June fuel pricing in an in-between phase. Oil is no longer surging the way it did in March and April, but prices are still high enough to prevent a meaningful drop at the pump.

That increase alone keeps upward pressure on UAE fuel prices, which are revised monthly based on global oil averages. At the same time, crude has started cooling from recent highs. Brent fell below the $100 mark on Monday to around $98–$99 per barrel on signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations.

The reason is simple: oil prices remain elevated despite recent declines from peak levels. Brent crude averaged around $106 per barrel through much of May, higher than April’s average of roughly $99.

Oil prices have also become highly reactive to developments around a possible US-Iran agreement. Any sign of progress in negotiations has pushed crude lower, while renewed uncertainty quickly sends prices higher again.

Around 20% of global oil and fuel supplies pass through the strait, and shipping activity has yet to fully normalise following recent disruptions and naval restrictions in the region. Even though tensions have eased compared to March, markets remain cautious because supply flows are still constrained.

April reflected peak disruption in global energy markets. May showed signs of cooling. June will reveal whether oil markets are finally stabilising—or whether volatility still has room to run.

If oil stabilises below $100 for a sustained period and shipping flows through Hormuz improve further, more noticeable relief could appear later in the summer.

Diesel prices often take longer to ease because global demand from logistics, transport, and industry remains strong even when crude starts falling. This suggests June could act as another transition month rather than the start of a major correction.

In practical terms, motorists are unlikely to see another major surge similar to April. But because oil spent most of May above April’s average, the chances of a significant reduction also remain limited.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.