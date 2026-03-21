Middle East crude surges toward $150: Will UAE fuel prices rise soon?

The rebound follows a pullback on Friday. WTI fell 2.06%, while Brent declined 1.45%. On Friday, Brent eased toward $109 per barrel. WTI held in the high-$90s. Both retreated from Thursday’s spike, when Brent briefly approached $120.

Globally, Brent crude climbed back above the $100 mark, trading at $112 per barrel, up 3.3%. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted similar gains on Saturday, rising into the low-$90s.

UAE petrol and diesel prices are reviewed monthly and are based on average global oil prices and refined fuel costs from the previous period. This outlook reflects current market levels and reported developments. Final pump prices are set by the UAE Fuel Price Committee and may differ if global oil markets shift before the official announcement.

At the same time, elevated prices can feed into higher fuel and transport costs, increasing inflationary pressure across goods and services. Market volatility also raises uncertainty for businesses and investors tied to energy-linked sectors.

This price shift did not stem from demand or supply fundamentals. Policy moves drove the change. Washington is pushing to increase available supply. Allies are coordinating efforts to stabilise flows through the Strait of Hormuz . Measures include deploying additional troops to the Middle East to secure key shipping routes.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.